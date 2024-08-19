Games Today

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

5 p.m. — Blackwater vs Rain or Shine

7:30 p.m. — NorthPort vs TNT

WITH a new-look crew, TNT coach Chot Reyes is tempering expectations as the Tropang Giga carry out their title-retention drive in the PBA Season 49 Governors’ Cup.

“I think the best way to describe us is we are a work in progress,” Mr. Reyes said ahead of TNT’s opening assignment tonight against NorthPort at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Prolific import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson returns from a neck injury that cut short his stint in last season’s Commissioner’s Cup. RHJ previously led TNT in winning the 2023 Governors’ Cup.

Back for another run with the one-time Best Import are veterans Jayson Castro and Kelly Williams, top gunners Calvin Oftana and RR Pogoy and comebacking big Poy Erram, who missed a good portion of Season 48 due to an MCL tear and bone spurs.

The Tropang Giga acquired guard Rey Nambatac from Blackwater in a trade, signed up rookie Calvin Payawal and enlisted their 3×3 aces Almond Vosotros and Ping Exciminiano to join the holdovers from the past campaign.

“Almost half the team are new faces and if I’m not mistaken, we’re one of the oldest teams, if not the oldest. We feel now’s the time to make some changes but still with the end goal of continuing to win and being competitive because that’s the expectation of our management,” Mr. Reyes said.

“All other teams have retooled, have gotten more talented, better, stronger. And I think it’s going to be very difficult for us to keep up with the competition. But it is what it is and we’re trying our best to cope with the competition.”

First challenge up in the 7:30 p.m. Group A play are the Batang Pier and their debuting import Taylor Johns, who last saw action in the Indonesian league.

Arvin Tolentino, Joshua Munzon, William Navarro and Cade Flores spearhead the local cast as NorthPort deals with injuries to Paul Zamar (ACL), Fran Yu (knee) and newly-acquired Jio Jalalon (hand) early in the season-opening conference.

Meanwhile, Blackwater and Rain or Shine launch their bids in a Group B faceoff at 5 p.m.

The Elasto Painters look to build on their impressive semifinal showing in the previous Philippine Cup with returning import Aaron Fuller and quality newbies Caelan Tiongson and Felix Lemetti joining forces with seasoned Beau Belga and rising stars Jhonard Clarito, Adrian Nocum, Andrei Caracut, Leonard Santillan and Keith Datu.

For their part, the Bossing tapped former NBA player Ricky Ledo and fancied Fil-Am rookies Sedrick Barefield and DJ Mitchell to reinforce the core of Troy Rosario, Jvee Casio, Christian David and Rey Suerte. — Olmin Leyba