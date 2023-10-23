HOST Philippines settled for runner-up honors in the PFF Women’s Tri Nation Futsal Invitational 2023 after conceding a 2-5 loss to Indonesia in Sunday night’s finale at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The Pinay 5 stayed within striking distance of the more-experienced Puri Merah Putih but fell short amid Fitri Rosdiana’s two-goal binge in the last 6:38.

“We definitely gave them a good fight!” the Philippine Football Federation said of the team, which finished ahead of New Zealand in the three-country meet.

The Pinay 5 previously stunned the Futsal Ferns in a playoff, 1-0, to earn the right to face the Putri Merah Putih, who gained an outright ticket to the championship game with their 2-0 sweep of the elims.

Indonesia jumped the gun on the Philippines with Alya Hendrita blasting the ball into the back of the net barely 30 seconds in. Novita Murni made it 2-0 eight minutes later with her long-distance strike.

No-quit Philippines broke through the Indonesian defense six minutes before intermission with Isabela Bandoja converting Hannah Marie Muros’ assist to the delight of the home crowd.

Indonesia restored a 3-1 cushion five minutes after restart as Insyafadya Saksabillah scored on transition.

The Pinay 5 cut it down to one anew with still 10:30 left after a crafty strike by Agot Danton. However, the hosts couldn’t follow through even as Rosdiana struck off a corner for a 4-2 breathing room then put the finishing touches with goal No. 2 in the dying seconds. — Olmin Leyba