JANELLE MAE FRAYNA bested FIDE Master Timo Kuppers of Germany to salvage 37th place and earn rating points in the Sparkassen Chess Trophy in Dortmund, Germany, Sunday night.

The country’s first and only Woman Grandmaster (GM) ended up tied for 37th with 5.5 points, earning her 23 rating points to improve from 2162 to 2185.

Woman International Master Jan Jodilyn Fronda, collected 51 rating points to zoom from 2089 to 2140.

The results came just more than a week after Ms. Frayna ended up tied for 13th with 6.5 points and Ms. Fronda in a share of 16th with six points in a tournament in Vlissingen, in the Netherlands.

Another Filipina, reigning national women’s champion Ruelle Canino, finished at five points with a rating gain of 96 points to move up from 1908 to 2004.

The 16-year-old Far Eastern University standout had to forfeit her first three games due to travel problems.

The trio, whose trip is financed by the Philippine Sports Commission, will then proceed to Barcelona for the Open Internacional d’escacs Santis-Ciutat de Barcelona between Aug. 23 and Sept. 1.

They will join Shania Mae Mendoza and Bernadette Galas for the World Chess Olympiad on Sept. 10-22 in Budapest. — Joey Villar