THE MAHARLIKA Pilipinas Volleyball Association (MPVA) returns with a bang Sunday featuring a larger and stronger cast following a rousing inaugural season won by Bacoor City last year.

Unveiling its second offering but first official regular season with a longer format, the MPVA will field nine teams this time around from the eight pioneering members in a bid to bolster its mission of championing Philippine volleyball from the ground up.

Aside from the Strikers who will host the opener this weekend in Bacoor, the MPVA will star runner-up Negros and third-placer Marikina along with other returnees Caloocan, Biñan, Rizal and San Juan.

Debuting teams are Quezon Province and Valenzuela City with Nasipit from Agusan del Norte not participating this time after its stint in the inaugurals.

All teams will vie in the double-round eliminations with the Top Four advancing to the semifinals. The No. 1 and No. 2 teams will sport twice-to-beat incentives.

Aside from ex-pros and varsity athletes, teams are required to parade at least three homegrown players as Manny Pacquiao puts premium on the development of the grassroots volleyball and the creation of more opportunities for aspirants, like in the MPBL.

“This initiative is part of our grassroots development program for sports.” — John Bryan Ulanday