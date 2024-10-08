KEVIN QUIAMBAO is chasing far more valuable things than just winning his second straight Most Valuable Player (MVP) plum.

Poised to nab his second MVP in a row after bannering the race at the end of the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball first round, a second consecutive title for reigning champion De La Salle University (DLSU) remains the top priority for the versatile national team forward.

“We are confident that we can beat them all,” declared Mr. Quiambao, who collected the 87.571 statistical points as La Salle topped the first round.

Mr. Quiambao, a Gilas Pilipinas standout, led the UAAP in scoring with 16.4 points laced by 8.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.29 steals for an all-around brilliance once again in La Salle’s 6-1 start highlighted by a 68-56 mastery of archrival University of the Philippines (UP).

In that game, Mr. Quiambao delivered a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double as La Salle cruised to a wire-to-wire win to snap UP’s unbeaten run and remind everyone of its championship status despite a stumble midway.

That slide was a 75-71 loss against the red-hot University of the East before the Green Archers strung three straight wins to stabilize their bid. Now, they’re looking unstoppable as ever for a huge momentum entering the second round.

Meanwhile, trailing behind Mr. Quiambao in the MVP derby are UP’s JD Cagulangan (77.0 SPs) albeit he missed the last two games, his teammate Mike Phillips (72.143), UE’s Precious Momowei (68.286) and FEU’s Mo Konateh (63.571).

In women’s play, reigning MVP Kacey dela Rosa (90.143) of Ateneo de Manila University is also in for a repeat behind averages of 21.43 points, 10.86 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 2.14 blocks. Competing the top five are Kent Pastrana (83.714) of reigning champion University of Santo Tomas, Ateneo’s Junize Calago (72.571), UP’s Louna Ozar (71.571) and Ateneo’s Sarah Makanjuola (67.429).

NOTE: The UAAP is already probing the alleged spitting issue that led to a commotion between La Salle and UP coaches last weekend to end the first round. The rift stemmed from UP forward Reyland Torres’ complaint that someone from La Salle’s bench spat on him in the heat of the rematch between last year’s finalists. The Archers won, 68-56. — John Bryan Ulanday