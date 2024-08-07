Games Thursday

(PhilSports Arena)

1 p.m. — Farm Fresh vs PLDT

3 p.m. — Creamline vs Nxled

5 p.m. — Galeries Tower vs Chery Tiggo

CREAMLINE, PLDT and Chery Tiggo try to bolster their quarterfinal bids as they tackle Nxled, Farm Fresh and Galeries Tower, respectively, Thursday in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

All totting 3-1 records in Pool A, the Cool Smashers square off with the Chameleons (1-3) at 3 p.m., the High Speed Hitters clash with the Foxies (2-2) at 1 p.m. and the Crossovers tangle with the Highrisers (0-4) at 5 p.m.

Mostly likely though, Creamline, PLDT and Chery Tiggo will finish atop Pool A and will play three more games against the lowest three clubs in Pool B — Petro Gazz (2-3), Choco Mucho (1-4) and ZUS Coffee (0-5)—in the second round of the prelims.

Farm Fresh, Nxled and Galeries Tower, meanwhile, will most likely face off with the top three of Pool B in Akari (5-0), Cignal (4-1) and Capital1 Solar (3-2).

Following the elimination round, the top eight will advance to the one-game knockout quarterfinals with Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 4 colliding with Nos. 8, 7, 6 and 5, respectively.

Like the quarters, the semis and the finals will implement sudden death games also. — Joey Villar