THE Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) officially on Sunday turned over the house and lot in Tagaytay to Paris Olympics gymnastics double-gold medalist Carlos Yulo and boxing bronze winners Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas for their feats in the French capital.

“Grateful and feeling blessed for the house and lot and I’m also thankful to the POC for helping us in our Olympic preparation in Paris,” said Mr. Yulo during the house blessing that was also attended by Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham Tolentino.

“Thank you also to sir Bambol (Tolentino) for continuously keeping us Filipino athletes to stay inspired and motivated,” he added.

Mr. Tolentino, for his part, it’s all about the athletes.

“This is for the Filipino athletes, not for us, but for them who sacrificed for our nation,” said the Tagaytay mayor and PhilCycling chief.

The Tagaytay bonus was just one of the rewards received by Mr. Yulo after he also received at least P100 million worth of incentives that included a condominium at a posh place in Taguig for his floor exercise and vault gold in Paris.

Like Mr. Yulo, Mses. Petecio and Villegas also received a two-story, 180 to 200-meter square unit each.

In the middle of these units by the three are two available slots, which will be reserved for future 2028 Los Angeles (LA) Games medalists.

It will be the second unit for Ms. Petecio after she also got one nearby for her Tokyo Olympics silver four years ago.

“I will be living here in this house with my brother and family and I will rent out the first house,” said Ms. Petecio.

Ms. Petecio said she is going for a third medal in LA, hopefully a gold.

“I hope to qualify to LA and get the gold since I already had silver and bronze,” she added. — Joey Villar