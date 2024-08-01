Jayson Tatum was candid enough to admit that his benching in Team USA’s match against Serbia over the weekend “frustrated” him, and with reason. After all, he was fresh off a National Basketball Association (NBA) campaign that ended with a championship. And for additional proof to underscore his star turn with the Celtics, pundits need only consider the record-breaking $314-million contract he just signed. Yet, there he was, not seeing action at all, reduced to cheering from the sidelines. The competitor in him simply could not accept the situation without question.

To be fair, Tatum did process the situation rightly with his mind even as his heart rebelled. Certainly, there could be no arguing with the outcome, an emphatic victory for the United States that highlighted the viability of head coach Steve Kerr’s decision to bench him. And so, as he assessed his DNP-CD, he understood the logic behind it and, subsequently, the need to accept it as part and parcel of his inaugural Olympic ride. The red, white, and blue are simply too stacked to apportion playing time equitably, and for all.

If Tatum required any convincing to acknowledge the happy problem of the US, all he had to note was Joel Embiid riding the pine yesterday. The latter started against Serbia, but became the lone casualty against South Sudan — exactly his experience, but in reverse. And, to be fair, he didn’t force the issue on the court; his stat line of four, five, two, and one in 17 minutes showed his willingness to take on a supporting role alongside other marquee names. He made sure to note in his post-mortem yesterday that he believed in the cause, and would do whatever was needed in the moment to further it.

Up next for Team USA: its last Group C match. Puerto Rico isn’t seen as a legitimate threat. Neither is a triumph required, what with a quarterfinal round berth already secured following its twin victories. That said, Kerr knows better than to ease on the pedal. Which is why the starting unit figures to be the same as that in its set-to versus Serbia. This time, though, Tatum isn’t likely to be reduced to waving towels and dapping up teammates. That’s all he asks, and, amid an embarrassment of riches, that may be all he gets.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.