Klay Thompson stopped and did a slow 360-degree turn before resuming his trek to the dugout. He began the night full of verve, only to end it utterly deflated. In between, he spent 32 minutes on the court and managed to contribute as much off it: with zero points to his name. The so-called Splash Brother’s veritable no-show contributed heavily to the Warriors’ poor performance in their do-or-die encounter with the Kings, and his rumination no doubt focused as much on what happened as on what is to come.

It goes without saying that the Warriors get to travel only as far as two-time Most Valuable Player awardee Stephen Curry will take them. That said, their roller-coaster ride in the last half-decade more closely reflects the ups and downs of Thompson’s career. Finalists in 2019, they then failed to make the playoffs the next two seasons as he convalesced from a torn anterior cruciate ligament and ruptured Achilles tendon. En route to their trek to a fourth championship in the pace-and-space era, he put up sterling numbers and played the most number of minutes for the blue and yellow.

To be sure, there was no indication that Thompson would be laying a big fat egg just when the Warriors needed him most. He had been playing outstanding basketball after the All-Star break, making fans forget about a prolonged slump that hitherto relegated him to the bench. For some reason, though, he could not find his range against the Kings the other day. Of the 10 shots he took, six from beyond the arc, only one actually had a chance of going in. Little wonder, then, that he — whose confidence typically borders on cockiness — appeared absolutely crushed in the aftermath.

Thompson’s no fool, so he understands the prospects he faces as a would-be free agent. The Warriors cannot possibly continue paying insane amounts in luxury taxes while failing to move past the regular season, and would thus need to exercise fiscal prudence moving forward. Meanwhile, he wants to feel appreciated, and will likely push for a new deal that he believes approximates his worth. The dichotomy has expectedly led to an impasse in contract negotiations, never mind the platitudes uttered by those he shared the bunker with all these years. From head coach Steve Kerr to Curry to fellow Big Three member Draymond Green, the message is clear: He is wanted back.

Thompson was appreciative of the vote of confidence in his exit interview yesterday. “It means a lot,” he said. “I mean, we’ve been through the highest of highs and [lowest of] lows… It makes me grateful to have the times I’ve had with them. Like, that was pretty historic stuff.” And he’s right. He also happens to be realistic, which is why he’ll spend the run-up to free agency on July 1 steeling himself for any eventuality. “At the end of the day, whatever happens, it’s all gravy,” he noted. Indeed.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.