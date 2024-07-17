GET READY for Round 4 of the Justin Brownlee versus Allen Durham matchup.

Mr. Durham is returning after a four-year absence to reinforce Meralco and potentially settle an unfinished business with Mr. Brownlee and the Gin Kings in the coming PBA Season 49 Governors’ Cup.

The hulking Mr. Durham has proven himself as a force in Asia’s first play-for-pay league, winning three Best Imports awards, but remains title-less, frustrated by Mr. Brownlee and the Gin Kings in the Governors’ Cup finals of 2016, 2017 and 2018.

After his fruitful stint with the Ryukyu Golden Kings highlighted by the Japan B. League crown in 2023, “AD” deemed it best to reunite with his Meralco brothers, who are on a high following their maiden triumph in the recent Philippine Cup.

For Mr. Brownlee, it’s also a comeback of sorts in the PBA as he sat out the Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup while serving his FIBA suspension over doping issues in the Asian Games.

Messrs. Durham and Brownlee lead the cast of imports for the season-opening conference kicking off next month.

Aaron Fuller, who had prior stints with NLEX, Blackwater and TNT, makes another PBA tour, this time with Rain or Shine.

Two former NBA players, meanwhile, are set to make their Philippine debuts in Ricky Ledo and Glenn Robinson III.

Mr. Ledo, who suited up for the Mavericks and the Knicks, beefs up Blackwater while Robinson, who won the NBA slam dunk plum while with the Pacers in 2017, powers up Magnolia.

The Season 49 Governors’ Cup features a pool format with Meralco, TNT, Magnolia, NorthPort, Terrafirma and Converge bunched in Group A and Ginebra, San Miguel Beer, Rain or Shine, Phoenix, Blackwater and NLEX together in Group B.

After the double round-robin group play, the top four teams from each bracket will proceed to the crossover quarterfinals. — Olmin Leyba