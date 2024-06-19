GILAS Pilipinas 3×3 stood its ground against the continent’s best but missed out on a coveted World Cup spot in the FIBA 3×3 Under 23 (U23) Nations League Asia in Handan Shi, China.

Led by ace guard Rey Remogat of the University of the Philippines, the Nationals finished with 390 points at fourth place after six legs in the Asian tourney that served as a qualifier to the 2024 FIBA 3×3 U23 World Cup in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia this September.

Mongolia and Japan clinched the only two reserved tickets in the world tilt after topping the Asian qualifier.

Powerhouse Mongolia ruled the event with 540 points built on three leg titles as Japan saved its best for last by winning the last stop against Mongolia to finish in second with 460 points. Gilas fell only five points shy of a podium finish, no thanks to a fifth-place finish in the last leg as China snatched the bronze with 395 points.

The Filipinos were clinging to third spot a few days ago with 340 points compared to China’s 325 after ruling the fifth leg over Mongolia, 21-12, before a costly struggle in the last stop of the tour.

Still, it was a commendable feat for the young Philippine squad that also featured Perpetual Help’s Patrick Sleat and JM Tulabut, San Juan de Letran’s Jun Roque, San Beda’s Zed Ettule and Jynno Ladimo of Ateneo de Manila University.

Patrick Fran mentored the squad with Lester del Rosario and Ronnie Magsanoc serving as deputy coach and team manager, respectively.

Meanwhile, Camille Clarin, Kristine Cayabyab, Karl Ann Pingol and Angel Surada of Gilas women also finished fourth in the women’s division with 380 points as China (520), Japan (470) and Mongolia (415) topped the tournament. — John Bryan Ulanday