THE PHILIPPINES came through with a sweet sweep in completing a successful title defense in the men’s super division of the Pangaea Cup International Slo Pitch tournament recently staged at the Villages in Clark Field, Pampanga.

The Cebuana Lhuillier-bankrolled Blu Boys turned back all the teams it crossed paths with including the Japan Ole Dogs, 13-1, in the semis and the vaunted USA Fattboyz Worldwide, 12-6, in the finale.

The team’s other triumphs came at the expense of Korea Grizzlers, 10-4, Taiwan Wolves, 10-6, Saigon Buffalo, 14-6, Shanghai Stepdads, 11-6, and Taguig Generals, 18-1.

Jasper Cabrera, the current national men’s team coach, came through with the worthiest performance and was named the Most Valuable Player of the men’s super division.

Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines President and Cebuana Lhuillier chief executive officer Jean Henri Lhuillier lauded the Blu Boys for their feat. “This goes to show that once talent is fostered with hard work, no goal is impossible to achieve,” said Mr. Lhuillier. “Their resounding triumph at the Pangaea Cup is a true testament to their dedication to the game.” — Joey Villar