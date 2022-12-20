Krog is cycling future in road race; De Kam at pool hikes mint to four

ILOCOS SUR — Philippine cycling’s future, at least in women’s road race, is secured.

Maritanya Krog of Caloocan emerged with the worthiest performance in the sport as she ruled the girls’ road race and completed a three-gold sweep of the event in the Philippine Sports Commission’s Batang Pinoy here.

Ms. Krog, 13, clocked 58 minutes and 16.725 seconds in claiming her third gold that came after her dominating efforts in criterium Sunday and individual time trial the next day.

If she could put in the work, Ms. Krog, in a few years, could have a shot at making the national team just like her elder siblings Rex and Mathilda and possibly replicate golden efforts of Southeast Asian Games gold winners Marella Salamat and Jermyn Prado.

“It’s my dream to compete in the SEA Games,” said the ninth-grader from Baesa High School, whose grandfather Luis Lucas raced in the fabled Marlboro Tour in the 80s.

As worthy as Ms. Krog’s glorious effort on the road were performances by Julian Lowers De Kam of Lucena at the pool and sprinter Leonelyn Compuesto of Masbate on the track of the Quirino Stadium in Bantay.

Mr. De Kam, 15, was unshakeable in the 400-meter freestyle where he timed in 4:26.03 to hike his total to four mints while Ms. Compuesto was indomitable in the 400m where she clocked 1:00.63 in claiming her third gold.

Mr. De Kam scooped up gold in 1500m free, 100m butterfly and 200m free days before while Ms. Compuesto came into yesterday’s feat with the 200m and 4x100m relay gold already in the bag.

Ms. Compuesto could join the quadruple gold club and sprint treble if she could snare the gold in the century dash today.

Also emerging triumphant in road race were Davao del Norte’s Gwen Stefani Ponio (girls 14-15) and Pangasian’s Jerick Cabael (boys’ 13-and-under).

In online tungal event in pencak silat, Cavite’s Moh Al-Zhemier Jajurie and Khateleen Chua topped the singa boys and grils for seven to nine years old as well as Taguig’s Lorenz Gabriel Miranda (pre teen boys 10-12), Capiz’s Carille Jeannine Diestro (pre teen girls 10-12), Angeles’ Roderick Von Elman, Jr. (junior boys 13-15) and Aklan’s Mae Jizmundo (junior girls 13-15).

Striking gold in online taekwondo were Vigan’s Zandra Nichole Quitoriano (cadet female black fin-fly), Laguna’s Nina Maritenne Eguaras (cadet female black bantam-feather), Baguio’s Leane Raid Siddayao (cadet female black light-welter), Lipa’s Stefanie Jianne Kimberly Leones (cadet female black light middle-middle).

Antique’s Honey Mendoza (cadet female black light heavy-heavy), General Santos’ Troy Sumanday (cadet male black fin-fly), Tanauan’s Julian Ethan Sebastian Lantican (cadet male black bantam-feather) and Pasig’s Dale Anton Fontarum (cadet male black light-welter.

Lapu Lapu, meanwhile, made a killing in arnis following a seven-gold harvest courtesy of Athena Kate Sapio (girls traditional single weapon 7-9), Jarolyn Ycoy (girls traditional espada y daga 7-9), Clarence Prado (girls traditional single weapon 10-12), Charity Tana (girls traditional espada y daga 10-12), Jack Noah Abatayo (boys traditional single weapon 10-12), Johnniel Barral (girls traditional single weapon 13-15) and Jomel Tana (boys traditional single weapon 13-15).

Winners in virtual wushu were Quezon City’s Racven Joshua Fernandez (male elementary chang quan), Angel Polo (female elementary chang quan) and Aliyah Jay Romero (female elementary broad sword), Manila’s Jason Ryan Cheung (male elementary short weapon) and Vicson Tan (male long weapon elementary cudgel), Tacurong’s Richsen Arzly Roman (female elementary straight sword) and Davao’s Jhianna Henrietty Celi (female long weapon). — Joey Villar