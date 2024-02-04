TNT sets out to post a franchise milestone in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) 3×3 Season 3 Third Conference after ending a rare spell outside the winner’s circle last week.

Finishing seventh in the first two legs and runner-up in the next two, the Triple Giga marked their return to the top by toppling hat trick-seeking Meralco in their duel for Leg 5 honors, 21-18.

If they can score followup triumph in the sixth leg that kicks off Monday at the Market! Market!, coach Mau Belen’s troops can give the TNT franchise a record-extending 20th leg win overall.

The Triple Giga said they have anchored their re-ignition on defense.

“Most of the thing that we focused on (after the first four legs) was defense. We’re known for scoring but at the end of the day, people don’t recognize that we play defense as a team and it’s a strategy game,” said Chester Saldua.

“Maybe we have missed a step in this conference but we’re trying to get that step back.”

Mr. Belen called back Mr. Saldua, Ping Exciminiano and promising rookie Xyrus Torres from the Leg 5-winning crew then activated Gryann Mendoza in place of top gunner Almond Vosotros for the sixth-leg hostilities.

TNT opens its bid in Pool A against San Miguel Beer and Pioneer with eyes on the Top 2 and its corresponding tickets to the knockout rounds set for tomorrow.

Leg 1, 3 and 4 ruler Meralco vies in Pool B against Terrafirma and two teams engaged in a spirited race for precious tour points and a spot to the 10-team conference championship — 10th-running Barangay Ginebra and No. 11 NorthPort.

Cavitex, Leg 2 victor MCFASolver, Blackwater and Purefoods battle it out in Pool C.

The Top 3 of Pools B and C will join the two qualifiers from Pool A in the quarterfinals.

The 11 teams go all out for strong finishes in Leg 6, the last competition before the Top 10 squads proceed to the Grand Finals on Feb. 19. — Olmin Leyba