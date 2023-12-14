ATENEO de Manila University will have one of its cornerstones in a redemption tour next season despite the departure of anchormen Kai Ballungay and Joseph Obasa.

Ace guard Chris Koon committed to return in Season 87 to play out his final year as the Blue Eagles work their up to the throne after a rare Final Four exit in Season 86.

“There is still much work to be done. I’m excited to say that I will be coming back for next season,” said the Filipino-American pride after previously shunning talks on his future plan.

Mr. Koon, one of the key cogs in Ateneo’s championship in Season 85, braved a fractured foot injury this season as he struggled to find his groove in the Blue Eagles’ shaky campaign.

The usually efficient gunner averaged 9.6 points on 32-percent clip and 27-percent accuracy from downtown.

In turn, Ateneo saw its six straight finals appearance under coach Tab Baldwin end with a semifinal loss against top-seeded and twice-to-beat University of the Philippines, the eventual runner-up to champion De La Salle University.

The Blue Eagles even needed a knockout win against the Adamson University Falcons just to get in the Final Four before meeting their downfall.

Next season, expect Ateneo to be back in contention but for now, healing its wounded wings is the top priority.

“The road to recovery and preparation starts now and I can’t wait to go through this journey together with all of you,” vowed Mr. Koon.

Mr. Koon will be tasked to lead the Blue Eagles in Season 87 as they deal with graduation of one-and-done center Mr. Obasa and forward Mr. Ballungay, who opted to go pro in a still undetermined league. — John Bryan Ulanday