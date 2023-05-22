Team Standings

Marinero-San Beda 4-1

EcoOil-La Salle 3-1

CEU 2-1

Perpetual 2-2

Wangs Striker – Letran 1-2

PSP 2-3

AMA 0-4

Games Tuesday

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

2 p.m. — AMA vs Wangs-Basketball @27 Striker-Letran

4 p.m. — Perpetual vs CEU

SURGING Centro Escolar University (CEU) eyes to shore up its drive for an outright semifinal slot while Wangs Basketball @27 Striker-Letran aims to get a good run going against separate counterparts in the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup today at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The CEU Scorpions (2-1), on a two-game streak, clash against University of Perpetual Help System Dalta or UPHSD (2-2) at 4 p.m. for a chance to tie idle and reigning champion EcoOil-De La Salle University at the second spot.

At 2 p.m., San Juan de Letran University (1-2) seeks its second straight triumph to boost its playoff hopes while sporting a chance to boot out winless AMA Online (0-4) from contention.

The CEU Scorpions, who bowed to EcoOil-De La Salle in the opener, drubbed AMA Online and Letran for now a solo third place. But against the Altas, they brace for a gritty challenge.

Coach Rensy Bajar, for his part, only asks for steady progress from his charges in a transition period after his appointment as the new helm of the three-time NCAA champion Letran in lieu of Bonnie Tan.

Reeling on different slumps, Perpetual and AMA Online are out to wage an all-out resistance to give their rivals a run for their own money. — John Bryan Ulanday