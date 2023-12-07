DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY’s Kevin Quiambao is going to Japan with no firm decisions yet on his future as he takes a much-needed vacation first after a stellar campaign in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament.

The versatile forward captured the Season Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Finals MVP awards in a marvelous dual feat as De La Salle snapped a seven-year title drought with a 2-1 series win over the University of the Philippines.

Mr. Quiambao, only a sophomore, highlighted his campaign with 24 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks in the Green Archers’ 73-69 Game 3 win over the Fighting Maroons before a record crowd of 25,192 fans on Wednesday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Asked if he’s coming back in Season 87 to defend his throne and the Green Archers’ though, Mr. Quiambao is still unsure.

With a banner season also marked by an MVP citation and a championship in the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup last summer, Mr. Quiambao said it’s about time to spend some moments with his family first.

Given his credentials also being Rookie of the Year last season and a Mythical Five member, Mr. Quiambao surely is luring massive international interests.

UAAP stalwarts in the past, like UP’s Carl Tamayo, FEU’s RJ Abarrientos and Ateneo’s SJ Belangel, opted to not finish their collegiate playing years by going professional overseas.

For Mr. Quiambao, entertaining such possibilities can wait as he looks to savor a sweet championship feat.

Mr. Quiambao has three years of eligibility left. — John Bryan Ulanday