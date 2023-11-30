Games Friday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. — NorthPort vs TNT

8 p.m. — NLEX vs Magnolia

THERE’s a new-found electricity in the NLEX camp with the arrival of Stokley Chaffee, Jr., the Road Warriors’ high-energy and likeable new import moving forward.

Mr. Chaffee replaced Thomas Robinson, who went 2-2 with NLEX in a PBA Commissioner’s Cup stint marred by a post-game heated verbal altercation with NorthPort team manager Pido Jarencio.

NLEX coach Frankie Lim said Mr. Chaffee was recommended by legendary import Sean Chambers himself.

“He (Mr. Chambers) told me this guy is good, he’s very disciplined, and high-energy,” Mr. Lim said on CNN Philippines’ Sports Desk of the 6-foot-8 Mr. Chaffee, who gets the toughest possible test in his PBA debut tonight versus leader and defense-savvy Magnolia (4-0) at the PhilSports Arena.

“When he practiced with us, high-energy and very quick. He’s easy to teach, just tell him one thing and he’ll do it right away…It’s not stressful anymore.”

The Road Warriors decided to release Mr. Robinson after he went on an unscheduled vacation and skipped practices, which they stressed, “compromised the value of discipline, commitment and teamwork,” and brought in the Tennessee State University alum.

“He (Mr. Chaffee) can do a lot of things for us and the most important thing is, the players like him, they like what they see (from the new import) in practice,” said Mr. Lim.

Mr. Chaffee starts his duties at the same time as Fil-Am Brandon Ganuelas Rosser gets re-inserted into the fold coming out of the injured list.

NLEX needs as many hands on deck in the 8 p.m. tiff as it seeks a follow up to its 112-104 victory over the Batang Pier that was stained by the Robinson-Jarencio spat in the tunnel against the conference’s only unbeaten team at that.

Meanwhile, TNT (2-2) and NorthPort (2-2) engage at 4 p.m. in a duel of teams bent on getting back on track. The Tropang Giga come off a 95-104 loss to Meralco while the Batang Pier are on a two-game slide after a 2-0 opener.

Notes: Barangay Ginebra formally activated veteran guard LA Tenorio in its lineup yesterday preparatory to his awaited comeback. Now cancer-free, Mr. Tenorio is eyeing to play on Sunday against Terrafirma for the first time after ending his Iron Man streak last February and undergoing treatment. — Olmin Leyba