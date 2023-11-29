Games Thursday

(PhilSports Arena)

2 p.m. — Galeries Tower vs Gerflor

4 p.m. — Creamline vs Akari

6 p.m. — F2 vs PLDT

ONE of Creamline star Jema Galanza’s birthday wishes moments before the Cool Smashers’ 25-22, 24-26, 25-20, 25-16 win over Chery Tiggo Tuesday for their ninth straight win was for them to add another Premier Volleyball League (PVL) trophy to their vast collections.

Her wish could be granted in a couple of weeks.

Emphasizing its intent to rule the league it has been dominating since it joined six years ago, Creamline will go for win No. 10 and closer to sweeping the PVL All-Filipino Conference elimination round as it tackles an already ousted Akari today at the PhilSports Arena.

Game time is at 4 p.m.

Creamline, which collides with another eliminated squad in Galeries Tower in its last elims schedule Tuesday also in the Pasig venue, is expected to utilize practically everybody in their last two outings to prepare everyone for the tougher grind ahead.

PLDT, at 5-4, meanwhile, tries to resuscitate its waning semis hope as it battles another already-ran club in F2 Logistics at 6 p.m.

The High Speed Hitters are desperately seeking to beat the Cargo Movers as well as the Petro Gazz Angels (6-4) Tuesday and hope Cignal (7-3) miraculously loses to winless Gerflor the same day for the former to forge a tie for the fourth and final semis spot.

If it happens, the tie will be broken via FIVB-sanctioned computations.

Also part of the tiple bill is the non-bearing Galeries Tower-Gerflor 2 p.m. duel. — Joey Villar