KAYA FC-Iloilo failed to follow through despite a one-goal head start and yielded to China’s Shandong Taishan, 1-6, in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League Monday in Shandong.

The Philippine titlists started the Group G away match on a bright note with Jarvey Gayoso blasting the icebreaker off a rebound at the 21st minute.

However, Kaya’s upperhand lasted merely five minutes as Brazilian Moises fired the equalizer after which the Chinese side unleashed a five-goal spree that took the fight out of the visitors.

Moises would make it a brace with his 56th-minute header to back up the hat trick of fellow Brazilian Cryzan (49th, 68th, 89th). Song Long (61st) rounded out Shandong’s scoring parade.

Shandong picked up its fourth win in five games for a leading 12 points in Group G ahead of Korea’s Incheon United and Japan’s Yokohama F, Marinos, which tote identical nine points on three wins and two losses.

Kaya slipped to its fifth straight loss to bring up the rear in the group. The Filipino club will wrap up its ACL campaign on Dec. 13 at Rizal Memorial Stadium against Incheon.

“Kaya are very good at defensive counter attacks. We didn’t do well enough after the start, but we didn’t rush after conceding the goal,” said Shandong coach Choi Kang-hee. “We were able to seize opportunities when their physical fitness declined in the second half to score goals.” — Olmin Leyba