AFTER an amazing near-sweep of the six legs, PBA 3×3 juggernaut TNT guns for the ultimate honors in the Season 3 Second Conference as the Grand Finals fires off today at Ayala Malls Glorietta.

The Triple Giga reigned supreme in all but the fourth leg in the pre-finals, building massive momentum in their quest for a record-extending sixth straight conference championship.

Battle-tested Almond Vosotros, Ping Exciminiano and Gryann Mendoza and new recruit Chester Saldua are tasked to bring this to fruition and keep the PLDT franchise’s tradition of excellence in the league.

As No. 1 seeds, the TNT crew of Mau Belen is drawn straight into the quarterfinal round of the one-day duel for the conference crown and P750,000 prize, along with No. 2 Meralco, No. 3 Cavitex and No. 4 Pioneer Elastoseal.

The Triple Giga, the Bolts, the Braves and the Katibays await the results of the pool preliminaries starting at 2 p.m. to determine their opponents. Fifth-ranked MCFASolver, the only other team to win a leg in the mid-season conference, mixes it up with No. 8 Purefoods and No. 9 San Miguel Beer in a dispute for the two Last-8 tickets from Pool A.

No. 6 Blackwater, No. 7 Terrafirma and last qualifier Barangay Ginebra, meanwhile, contest the two other knock out (KO) seats in Pool B. — Olmin Leyba