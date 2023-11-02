JAYSON TATUM collected 30 points, 12 rebounds and four assists to lead the Boston Celtics to a 155-104 home victory against the short-handed Indiana Pacers Wednesday night.

Mr. Tatum shot 9 of 15 from the field, and made nine of his 10 free throw attempts.

The victory stretched Boston’s winning streak to four games. It’s the first time the Celtics have started a season with more than three straight wins since 2009, when they won their first six games.

The Pacers played without point guard Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) and backup center Jalen Smith (knee).

Mr. Haliburton recorded a double-double in Indiana’s first three games this season and leads the team in both points per game (20. ) and assists per game (12.3). Smith averaged 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in Indiana’s first three games.

T.J. McConnell scored a team-high 18 points and had seven rebounds for the Pacers. Andrew Nembhard tossed in 14 points, and Obi Toppin finished with 11.

It was the 10th time the Celtics have scored at least 150 points in a game. Indiana trailed by as many as 53 points in the fourth quarter. Derrick White added 18 points for the Celtics, who received 15 points and seven rebounds from Jrue Holiday.

Sam Hauser (17), Jaylen Brown (16), Payton Pritchard (15), Kristaps Porzingis (13) and Dalano Banton (11) were the other Celtics who scored in double figures.

Boston’s starters scored 92 points in the first three quarters. Boston made 20 of 35 3-point attempts and outrebounded Indiana 57-31.

Boston led 44-27 after one quarter, 75-54 at halftime and 109-71 entering the fourth. The Celtics shot 76.2% from the field in the first quarter (16 of 21), making 8 of 11 3-point attempts. Mr. Tatum had 21 points, seven rebounds, and three assists in the first half.

The Celtics had a 28-14 rebounding edge through the first two quarters.

Mavericks 114, Bulls 105

Grant Williams matched his career highs of 25 points and seven 3-pointers and the Dallas Mavericks improved to 4-0 for the first time since the 2004-05 season after notching a 114-105 victory over the visiting Chicago Bulls.

Tim Hardaway, Jr. recorded season highs of 24 points and seven 3-pointers for Dallas, which opened the season 4-0 for just the fourth time in franchise history. The Mavericks and Boston Celtics are the lone unbeaten teams in the NBA.

Timberwolves 110, Nuggets 89

Anthony Edwards scored 24 points, Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points and eight rebounds and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 110-89 win over the visiting Denver Nuggets.

Mike Conley contributed 17 points and a team-high six assists for Minnesota, which never trailed in the game. Naz Reid had 16 points in 19 minutes off the Minnesota bench.

Warriors 102, Kings 101

Klay Thompson drilled a contested jumper from just inside the free-throw line with two-tenths of a second remaining, delivering the Golden State Warriors a 102-101 victory over the Sacramento Kings in San Francisco.

Golden State improved to 2-0 in early-season games against Sacramento, rematches of last season’s first-round playoff matchup that the Warriors won in seven games.

Lakers 130, Clippers 125 OT

LeBron James scored 35 points with 12 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied from an early 19-point deficit and ended an 11-game losing streak against the Los Angeles Clippers with a 130-125 overtime victory.

Anthony Davis scored 27 points with 10 rebounds and D’Angelo Russell also had 27 for the Lakers, who improved to 3-0 in home games this season. The Lakers defeated the Clippers for the first time since July of 2020 in the NBA bubble near Orlando, Florida.

Blazers 110, Pistons 101

Shaedon Sharpe had 29 points, seven rebounds and five assists as the visiting Portland Trail Blazers rallied from an 18-point deficit to defeat the Detroit Pistons 110-101.

Jerami Grant supplied 24 points for Portland, while Deandre Ayton contributed 16 points, 11 rebounds and five steals. Malcolm Brogdon added 14 points, six rebounds and six assists off the bench.

Raptors 130, Bucks 111

Pascal Siakam scored a season best 26 points and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Milwaukee Bucks 130-111.

Scottie Barnes added 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Raptors, who ended a three-game losing streak. It was the second loss in four games this season for the Bucks under new coach Adrian Griffin, who was an assistant for the Raptors over the previous five seasons.

Hawks 130, Wizards 121

Dejounte Murray continued his hot scoring with 24 points — one of three Atlanta players with 20-plus — as the Hawks extended their winning streak to three games with a 130-121 victory over the visiting Washington Wizards.

Mr. Murray, who matched his career high with 41 points on Monday, shot 10-for-15 from the field and 3-for-5 from 3 point range. He added eight assists and four rebounds and one steal.

Nets 109, Heat 105

Armoni Brooks, who was recalled from the G League earlier in the day, scored 17 points off the bench in his Nets debut as Brooklyn rallied from a 16-point deficit to defeat the host Miami Heat, 109-105.

Brooklyn’s bench outscored Miami, 50-26, and Brooks was a big part of that as he made 6-of-7 shots, including 5-of-6 on 3-pointers. The Nets also got a team-high 21 points from Mikal Bridges, and 17 points from reserve Lonnie Walker IV, who is a former Miami Hurricanes star.

Cavaliers 95, Knicks 89

Donovan Mitchell scored Cleveland’s first 13 points and then scored five key points in the fourth quarter to stave off a rally by the host New York Knicks as the Cavaliers held on for a 95-89 victory.

Mr. Mitchell finished with a game-high 30 points as the Cavaliers salvaged a split of the home-and-home set despite playing both games without Jarrett Allen (ankle) and Darius Garland (hamstring).

Pelicans 110, Thunder 106

CJ McCollum scored a season-high 29 points to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a come-from-behind 110-106 victory over the host Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Pelicans trailed by as many as 22 points in the first half, struggling in the absence of Brandon Ingram, who missed his second consecutive game due to right knee soreness.

Rockets 128, Hornets 119

Fred VanVleet recorded a double-double to pace five starters in double figures as the Houston Rockets secured their first victory of the season with a 128-119 win over the visiting Charlotte Hornets.

Mr. VanVleet paired 22 points with 11 assists and sank five 3-pointers to lead the Rockets’ barrage from behind the arc.

Jazz 133, Grizzlies 109

Jordan Clarkson scored 20, Lauri Markkanen added 19 points and 11 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz dominated the first half in a 133-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Salt Lake City.

Clarkson and Markkanen each went 4-for-4 from 3-point range in the decisive first half, combining for 35 points on 12-of-15 shooting as Utah went into the break up 79-46. Jazz reserve Collin Sexton led all scorers for the game with 23 points and dished out six assists. — Reuters