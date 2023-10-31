BACK-to-back-to-back.

TNT took the honors as the first team to win three consecutive legs in the PBA 3×3 after stamping its class in Leg 3 of the Season 3 Second Conference on Tuesday at the Ayala Mall Fairview Terraces.

The Triple Giga, riding on Almond Vosotros’ four two-pointers, sealed the three-peat with a masterful 21-12 romp over finals rival Cavitex.

Mr. Vosotros finished with 12 points and joined hands with Chester Saldua (four markers and 11 rebounds), Ping Exciminiano (three points, five boards) and Gryann Mendoza (two points) in keeping the franchise’s winning tradition roaring.

The Triple Giga annexed their 16th leg win in the three-year-old league and banked P100,000 in a perfect advanced birthday gift to coach Mau Belen.

“It’s as sweet as it can be, winning this three-peat. It’s a first for the franchise and it’s a great honor to be a part of it,” said Mr. Saldua.

The Triple Giga broke free from a 6-6 tie with an 11-3 salvo that Mr. Vosotros started and capped with a booming deuce. It was a cruise from there as TNT reasserted its mastery of Cavitex, the same team it defeated in the golden battle in Leg 1, 18-16.

Despite falling short anew, Cavitex’ Marion Magat (six), Ken Ighalo (four), Tonino Gonzaga (one) and Bong Galanza (one) were successful in bouncing the Braves back from their disappointing seventh place standing last week.

TNT and Cavitex arranged a Last Dance after beating Pioneer, 21-18, and Meralco, 21-19, respectively, in the semis.

The Bolts’ Joseph Sedurifa, Jeff Manday, Reymar Caduyac and sub JJ Manlangit took third place worth P30,000 after prevailing over the Katibays, 21-16. — Olmin Leyba