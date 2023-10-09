Games Today

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

2 p.m. — JRU vs SSC-R

4 p.m. — CSB vs UPHSD

JOSE RIZAL University (JRU) hopes to sustain its fairy tale run as it eyes second spot against an unpredictable San Sebastian College (SSC-R)today in NCAA Season 99 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Delivering on his promise of emerging from the team’s dark past to brighter days, JRU coach Louie Gonzales has transformed the Bombers into not just a competitive group but also a contending bunch that will put an end to its 51-year title drought.

The promise of the Kalentong-based dribblers was evidenced in a 71-65 victory over the University of Perpetual Help Altas Saturday that catapulted the Bombers into a share of No. 2 with the Mapua Cardinals on 4-1 records.

If they end up hurdling the Stags, who have sputtered to a 1-3 start, in their 2 p.m. duel, the Bombers will inch closer to the Lyceum of the Philippines U Pirates, who are undefeated in six outings.

Coach Gonzales, however, stressed the need to stay hungry. “We need to work harder, prepare more and stay hungry,” said Mr. Gonzales.

Shawn Argente, a rookie out of Letran High, was the man of the hour after dropping 17 points — 15 of which came from beyond the arc — the last time out.

Mr. Argente has been delivering in the absence of team captain Ry dela Rosa, who remained a doubtful starter due to health reasons.

“He has stepped up big for us,” said Mr. Gonzales of Mr. Argente.

College of St. Benilde (CSB), for its part, looks to ride the its 87-72 triumph over SSC Saturday and improve its current 2-3 slate as it faces off with the University of Perpetual Help (UPHSD)(1-3) at 4 p.m. — Joey Villar