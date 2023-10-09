NO RETREAT, no surrender.

Those are the marching orders for Pasig MCW Sports and Bacoor after suffering heartbreaking defeats in the thrilling opener of the 2023 Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) quarterfinals over the weekend.

The two teams figured in a neck-to-neck battles against Caloocan and Iloilo, respectively, before succumbing to last-second game-winners. Now they face 0-1 deficits in their best-of-three quarterfinal series.

Pasig, No. 5 seed in the North, fell short against No. 4 Caloocan, 71-69, at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga, as the South Division’s top-seeded Bacoor absorbed an 89-86 stunner against No. 8 Iloilo at the Strike Gym in Cavite.

But now is not the time to lose hope, when their backs are against the wall on the brink of elimination, with both squads vowing to fight and live another day.

“It will be tough for us going to Caloocan but like what we did in Game 1, we’ll improve. Sabi ko nga sa kanila kanina, they just beat us only one game. They still have to beat us one more game,” Pasig mentor Boyet Fernandez said, banking on Ryan Costelo, Robbie Manalang, Jason Ballesteros and Josan Nimes to lead the attempt to force a decider.

“Tingnan natin. I’m happy the way they played in Game 1. We’ll be back.”

Bacoor, in spite of a massive upset against bottom-ranked Iloilo, is also bidding to prove its worth as the South Division’s No. 1 team in the elimination round.

“We’ll go back to the drawing board with all the lessons learned. Kakalikutin namin na parang turnilyo kapag maluwag, sisikipan mo lang. It’s motivation for us. Heads up pa rin,” said coach Alex Angeles, who will have James Kwekuteye and JM Nermal leading the charge.

“In Jesus’ name, we’ll have a Game 3. ‘Iyun ang belief namin. Lalo kaming magkakapit-kapit at magtitiwala sa Panginoon.”

Pasig will visit Caloocan Friday as Bacoor goes on the road in Zamboanga against Iloilo Saturday for Game 2 with hopes of extending the series to winner-take-all matches next week. — John Bryan Ulanday