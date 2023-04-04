UAAP teams embark on a much-needed pause in observance of the Holy Week until next Wednesday before resuming their respective drives in an expected tightrope Final Four finish in Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament.

Taking a 12-day break to recharge a plot a stronger attack with only four games to go in the elims, pace-setter De La Salle (DLSU) still remains on top at 9-1 despite a slight stumble as Adamson (7-2), University of Santo Tomas or UST (7-3) and reigning champion National University or NU (6-3) lurk on a close gap for a top-two finish that comes with a twice-to-beat bonus.

Far Eastern University or FEU (5-5) is not that far behind from the Final Four picture while Ateneo (3-6) and University of the Philippines (1-8) are not lacking in hope for a final push. Winless University of the East (UE) is already out of contention (0-10).

Adamson, UST and NU — of all squads — enter the lull with huge morale and momentum following De La Salle’s stunning loss to the Golden Tigresses that denied any potential stepladder semis and assured a traditional Final Four format.

Who’s in, who’s out and who’s to enjoy a win-once incentive will have to wait for now as all units go back to the basics in solemnity for the Holy Week. “We’ll be trying to balance rest and practice,” added Adamson mentor Jerry Yee.

For the Golden Tigresses on the heels of a massive win against the Lady Spikers, their reflection will involve finding out ways to get out of cloud nine similar to their stumble after a big win over NU in the first round.

UAAP action resumes on April 12 featuring Ateneo versus UP and NU against Adamson at the Filoil EcoOil Center in San Juan. — John Bryan Ulanday