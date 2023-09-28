FRANCIS “Lebron” Lopez of the University of the Philippines (UP) is all set for takeoff while Jerom Lastimosa is out due to a knee injury in the UAAP Season 86 firing off this weekend at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The 6-foot-4 Mr. Lopez has been cleared unanimously by the UAAP board regarding questions on his eligibility after a supposedly professional stint in the United States as Mr. Lastimosa got sidelined days before the opener after an unfortunate injury in training.

“I’m just really for Francis (Lopez). I really think he deserves to play in this country,” Bo Perasol, the newly-appointed director of UP Office of Athletics and Sports Development, beamed after the clearance from the UAAP.

“There was a unanimous decision about his playing year. It’s all about giving him a chance to play. He’s young, he’s got the talent, so he needs to showcase whatever he has.”

Prior to even taking a U-turn to Diliman, Mr. Lopez — then a product of Ateneo High School — announced that he’s skipping college to go pro in 2021 to play in the Overtime Elite league.

But the plan was foiled due to visa issues and he never got to play in the US, paving the way for him to stay in the Philippines and eventually end up with UP.

Adamson, for its part, will have to go to early battles without Mr. Lastimosa, who will have to go under surgery with hopes of returning to as early as the first round.

“The team is very hopeful that he makes it in time for the games. He’ll definitely miss some games,” said Falcons head coach Nash Racela on his ace guard.

Mr. Lastimosa, amidst pro league offers, decided to stay for one last ride in Adamson after a stellar Final Four run last year. He’s also coming off a gold-medal campaign with Gilas in the Southeast Asian Games.

UP and Adamson University will clash on Sunday at the MOA Arena for the second day of the back-to-back Season 86 weekend opener featuring Ateneo de Manila University against National University and University of Santo Tomas versus University of the East tomorrow. — John Bryan Ulanday