Games on Saturday

(Smart-Araneta Coliseum)

10 a.m. — DLSU vs NU (men)

12 noon — AdU vs UST (men)

2 p.m. — DLSU vs NU (women)

4 p.m. — AdU vs UST (women)

UNDEFEATED University of Santo Tomas (UST)carved out a pesky 25-22, 25-20, 26-24 win over the listless University of the Philippines (UP) to zero in on a first-round sweep and match its best start in 13 years in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament yesterday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Dazzling rookie Angeline Poyos continued her stellar act with 22 points as the UST Golden Tigresses zoomed to a 6-0 slate, equaling the feat of the Season 73 batch led by icons Aiza Maizo-Pontillas and Rhea Dimaculangan.

Ms. Poyos, coming off a career-best 26-point outing against Ateneo de Manila University, hammered 18 hits and four aces to spearhead Santo Tomas’ march to yet another win with a pretty chance to complete a first-round wipeout against Adamson University (AdU) this Saturday.

Xyza Gula had 14 points, 10 digs and 12 receptions, Regina Jurado added 12 points to back Ms. Poyos in scoring while playmaker Cassie Carballo set the stage for her efficient spikers with 16 sets.

Season 85 Best Libero Bernadett Pepito provided 15 digs for the wards of coach Kungfu Reyes, who’s delighted to finally see the Golden Tigresses blossom into their fine form since his arrival in 2015.

University of Santo Tomas found UP, sans ace middle blocker Niña Ytang, a tough nut to crack in each of three sets with deficits at multiple points but still managed to flaunt immense composure for the win.

The bigger ones were in the second set as the Golden Tigresses unleashed a staggering 5-0 closeout for the win then a gritty escape act in the extended third set, highlighted by Regina Jurado’s off the block hit.

Stephanie Bustrillo (14) led UP, winless in six games entering its last assignment in the first round against the struggling University of the East (1-5). — John Bryan Ulanday