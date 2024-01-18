CARL TAMAYO has parted ways with the Ryukyu Golden Kings in the Japan B. League.

Mr. Tamayo will come home next week for the meantime to assess the next step in his young career after seeing limited action for the Golden Kings, who are the reigning B. League champions with an impressive 20-9 record.

“We believe that finding a team where Carl (Tamayo) can maximize his potential and make a substantial impact is in his best interest,” said Virtual Playground, Mr. Tamayo’s management, in a statement.

The Gilas Pilipinas forward has played only 12.5 minutes this season with averages of 3.9 points and 2.5 rebounds for Ryukyu, which granted his release on Thursday as his camp is in the hunt for a new team that would give him more opportunity to showcase his talent on the court.

Although still unannounced after his brief homecoming, Mr. Tamayo’s next destination is likely to still be in Japan with only a new club.

“The decision aims to provide Carl with an opportunity to explore new horizons in the Japan B. League, allowing him to showcase his skills and make a more significant contribution to another team,” the statement added.

Mr. Tamayo, who opted to go pro in Japan last year after only two years with the University of the Philippines in the UAAP, paid gratitude to Ryukyu for serving as his first home in the professional world.

“As I bid farewell to the Ryukyu Golden Kings, I want to express my deepest gratitude to each and every fan who has been with me on this incredible journey. Your unwavering support has meant the world to me,” the former UAAP Rookie of the Year and Mythical Team member said.

“Though my time with the team may be ending, your support will forever be etched in my heart. Thank you for making my time with the Ryukyu Golden Kings truly unforgettable.” — John Bryan Ulanday