CALVIN Abueva dislocated his right thumb during scrimmage, popped it back and finished the second day of Gilas Pilipinas’ training sessions for the Asian Games.

This typifies the commitment and infectious energy Mr. Abueva and the other newly-arrived reinforcements are generating in the Gilas camp.

“I really like our energy,” Gilas coach Tim Cone said after the two-hour practice at the PhilSports Arena.

Mr. Cone enlisted Mr. Abueva, Terrence Romeo, Jason Perkins, Mo Tautuaa and Stanley Pringle to join forces with FIBA World Cup holdovers June Mar Fajardo, Japeth Aguilar, Scottie Thompson and RR Pogoy, WC pool members Calvin Oftana and Chris Newsome and naturalized players Justin Brownlee and Ange Kouame.

“The players who played in the World Cup, they’re exhausted. So it’s really hard to bring the energy to the Asian Games. However, guys like Perk (Perkins) and Calvin (Abueva) and even Messrs. Oftana and Newsome who didn’t play, they’re really excited to be on the team and they have great energy. And the energy they have is infecting everybody,” said Mr. Cone.

Mr. Pogoy, who is dealing with an undisclosed medical issue, missed practice for the second straight day and underwent tests.

“He’s day-to-day. I hope we can get him tomorrow. We’ll see. We’re seeking doctor’s permission. It’s not an injury, it’s a medical issue and as soon as he’s over it, he’ll join us in practice,” said Mr. Cone of the TNT sniper.

Gilas returnee Mr. Abueva’s intensity was in full display when he went up for the offensive rebound in between Messrs. Kouame and Fajardo. Mr. Abueva related that the ball slipped and slammed into his thumb as he tapped it.

Meanwhile, Mr. Brownlee is looking forward to facing Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, the import who helped TNT dethrone Ginebra in the PBA Governors’ Cup, in the Asiad. Mr. Hollis-Jefferson is suiting up for Jordan, Gilas’ group opponent.

“It’s going to be great. He’s an incredible player. I was just telling one of the guys I don’t know why he’s not in the NBA. With his talent, skillset, he definitely should be in the NBA,” said Mr. Brownlee.

“It’s an honor to play against a guy like him. It’s going to be tough so we have to be prepared. Him and Jordan, they played fairly well, they had some tough games in the World Cup.” — Olmin Leyba