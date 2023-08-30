LOOKING at the losing margins against Italy in the 2019 faceoff and the most recent duel, one may say Gilas Pilipinas handled the “Italian job” better this time.

For Kiefer Ravena, who was both there in the Nationals’ 62-108 beating four years ago in China and in Friday’s fighting 83-90 loss at home, there’s hardly any difference.

“(It’s) still a loss,” Mr. Ravena said after the match against the world No. 10, where they even held the lead in the early stages and threatened in the endgame after bravely clawing back from 18 down.

“I don’t know if it’s redemption or nakabawi, or something like that. But I’m not that type of player who would consider something like that as an improvement,” he stressed.

The setback left the Filipinos winless in the three-game Group A hostilities at home, missing their small window of opportunity to crash the second round.

But the fight’s not over for Gilas with the classification phase still up ahead, offering fresh chances to post that elusive W in front of loyal supporters.

“You all know how competitive I am,” said Mr. Ravena, anticipating the clash with the two eliminated squads from Group B in the battles for 17th to 32nd places. — Olmin Leyba