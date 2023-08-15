ILOILO CITY — Leyte Colleges (LTC) hardly broke a sweat in dispatching Capiz State University, 25-13, 25-7, 25-8, to top Pool B in the women’s volleyball tournament of the 2023 Reserved Officers’ Training Corps. (ROTC) Games at the University of San Agustin Gymnasium here in IloIlo City on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Coming from a three-set win over Iloilo Science and Technology University last Monday, the Tacloban-based squad proved too much to handle for the Capiz cadets in the match that only lasted less than 37 minutes.

LTC coach Bob Montejo hopes his squad can extend its winning run and earn a ticket to the national finals which is tentatively set in Manila in October.

“They’re doing their best. Our team is trying to cope up, hopefully, to [end] at No. 1 spot. It depends now on the setup but we’re trying our best,” said Mr. Montejo who got six points from Sig Dacillo in the lopsided win.

Meanwhile, Iloilo Science and Technology University won via forfeiture as the Salazar Colleges of Science and Institute of Technology came late in the venue.

In the third game, University of Negros Occidental Recoletos trounced Negros Oriental State University, 25-10, 25-11, 31-29.