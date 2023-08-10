SHANE Neil Clemente, 21 years old and from Malabon City, is the newest player to be signed up by the football club CD Llosetense based in Lloseta in Majorca, Spain.

In a statement, CD Llosetense President and Pro-Experience Academy Manager Lurek Vince Estarellas said, “We are pleased to officially introduce Shane Clemente as the newest addition to our U23 team. We firmly believe that Shane (Clemente) possesses the qualities and skills necessary to excel in his sports career. Notably, he demonstrates exceptional intellect, clear vision, and a relentless work ethic, which are all essential attributes for personal and professional growth.”

In 2013, Mr. Clemente was one of the 22 boys who were chosen from hundreds of aspirants from all over the Philippines to be part of the Under-11 national pool that traveled to the United Kingdom for a three-week elite training at Loughborough University. The experiences of the young players were chronicled in the documentary Little Azkals directed by award-winning director Baby Ruth Villarama.

Mr. Clemente would be part of the varsity football team of San Beda University High School in Taytay before making his way to play for the Al Ittifaq Football Club in United Arab Emirates in 2022.

Mr. Clemente was discovered by Ruben Fortunato Lopez and 90plus Sports Agency through videos of game highlights that the player himself posted on social media. Mr. Clemente’s brother Bryan, a videographer and post-production artist working in Dubai, edited the videos.

“This is the moment, I’m so excited about this journey!” Mr. Clemente said when he signed his contract. “This is a big step towards my career and keeping my dreams of becoming a professional footballer alive. I am ready to make waves in the upcoming season!”

The youngest of five children of a liaison officer-father and a public school teacher-mother, Shane — as Mr. Clemente is called by family and friends — had always dreamed of becoming a top professional football player ever since he was an eight year-old student in Malabon’s Acacia Elementary School.

Estarellas believes that Clemente’s development as a footballer will be enhanced by the high level of play in Spain. Mr. Estarellas said, “As a club, it is our commitment to provide Shane with the indispensable resources and support he needs to unlock his full potential and become the best version of himself on and off the field. We are enthusiastic about the possibilities that lie ahead for him and are eager to witness his progress and achievements. Together, we will pursue excellence and success in the world of football.”