THE TIME is ticking for Kai Sotto.

Mr. Sotto, the 7-foot-3 Filipino sensation, registered another DNP-CD (Did not play-Coach’s decision) for the third straight game as the Orlando Magic found it elusive to score their first win in the NBA Summer League.

Orlando absorbed a tough 82-80 loss against the New York Knicks yesterday at the Thomas and Mack Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada — with no sighting of Mr. Sotto once again.

The Magic are now 0-3 after previous losses to the Detroit Pistons, 89-78, and the Indiana Pacers, 108-85, heading into battle against the Portland Trailblazers today. As per the Summer League schedule released last week, the Magic still have a game left against a fifth team but it’s still to be determined.

That would give Mr. Sotto, whose camp opted for the Magic invitation with the best situation for him in the Summer League, at least two chances in a bid to earn his stripes and move closer to his NBA dream.

But it remains to be seen, especially after spending his time on the bench in the first three games.

Orlando has a 22-man roster for the Summer League featuring Mr. Sotto as the tallest. For the first three games though, coach Dylan Murphy has utilized a short rotation from 10 to 11 players only. Murphy fielded 10 players against the Pistons, 11 versus the Pacers then 10 again opposite the Knicks.

Jett Howard, the No. 11 pick, had 22 points to pace the Magic in a narrow loss to the Knicks courtesy of Jaylen Martin’s game-winner, while No. 6 pick Anthony Black had eight points and 14 rebounds, including the game-tying tip-in to force overtime (OT).

Orlando takes on Portland at 9 a.m. today and the Filipino fans around the world could only hope to finally get a chance to show his worth. — John Bryan Ulanday