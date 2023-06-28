Games Today

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

1:30 p.m. — Creamline vs Gerflor

4 p.m. — Choco Mucho vs Farm Fresh

6:30 p.m. — Petro Gazz vs Foton

THE CREAMLINE traveling show hits the road again, shooting for the solo lead against a debuting Gerflor today (June 29) in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The Cool Smashers put on a strong opening day performance Tuesday when they schooled the youth-injected Crossovers in a 25-22, 25-22, 25-17 victory that sent them straight to the top early.

The franchise, champion in six of the last nine conferences, joined F2 Logistics, which survived another rookie squad Farm Fresh, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23, and Cignal, an 18-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22 winner over Petro Gazz, at the top.

Creamline is still heating up as Alyssa Valdez, the team’s heart and soul, has yet to recover her old form after she struggled and finished with just three hits on her return from a knee injury early in the year.

“I really feel like a rookie again,” said the national team captain and the face of Philippine volleyball.

If there’s another positive from the return of Ms. Valdez to active shape, it was multiple Most Valuable Player winner Tots Carlos returning to her original position as opposite hitter from assuming the outside spiker role in the former’s stead.

It resulted in Ms. Carlos delivering a masterful 24-point effort.

“Masayang pakiramdam na nakabalik na din ako sa posisyon ko (It feels good to return to my position),” Ms. Carlos said.

Choco Mucho and another newcomer, Foton play their first game of the conference against Farm Fresh at 4 p.m. and Petro Gazz at 6:30 p.m., respectively. — Joey Villar