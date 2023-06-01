Games Today

(Ynares Center, Antipolo)

5 p.m. — NorthPort vs TNT

7:30 p.m. — Phoenix vs Rain or Shine

WITH veteran Mark Barroca taking over in the stretch, Magnolia squeaked past Converge, 99-95, to chalk up back-to-back wins in the PBA on Tour Wednesday night at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Barely a factor in the first three periods, Mr. Barroca shifted to high gear in the most crucial stage, dropping 10 points and coming up with a couple of key defensive plays to bail the Hotshots out of trouble.

Mr. Barroca completed his heroics by sparking a huge 7-0 closing barrage that secured win No. 2 for Magnolia after squandering a 14-point lead and facing a three-point deficit going to the last 1:49.

The two-time Finals Most Valuable Player finished with 12 points to complement the 21 markers of Paul Lee, whose two clutch triples were a big factor as well in the Hotshots’ recovery from their near-meltdown.

Backup guard Jed Mendoza, showing the toughness and tenacity that’ve been making life difficult for Mr. Barroca in practice, chipped in 14.

Mr. Racal rifled in 22 spiked by a 4-of-5 three-point shooting to pace the FiberXers, who tumbled to the loss after their 119-82 demolition of Terrafirma.

In the other game, Troy Rosario exploded with 20 as Blackwater improved to 2-1 at the expense of 0-2 Terrafirma, 100-94.

Meanwhile, reigning Governors’ Cup titlist TNT debuts in the pre-season meet today at 5 p.m. against NorthPort (0-2) over at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The Tropang Giga opted to give Jayson Castro, Mikey Williams, RR Pogoy and Kelly Williams a breather, leaving the likes of Poy Erram, Glen Khobuntin and Kib Montalbo with primary duties in tandem with draft hopefuls Clifford Jopia, Damie Cuntapay, Peter Alfaro and JV Gallego.

Red-hot Phoenix (2-0) shoots for its third straight W at 7:30 p.m. against Rain or Shine (1-0). — Olmin Leyba