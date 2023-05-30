WHILE reaffirming support for the national team, Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Dickie Bachmann wants more involvement for the government body in matters relating to the Asian Games.

“For the next event, the Asian Games, the PSC will have to step up,” Mr. Bachmann said when he graced yesterday’s PSA Forum with Commissioners Bong Coo, Fritz Gaston and Ed Hayco.

“We’re not only here to fund but we want to get involved already, be on a working POC (Philippine Olympic Committee)-PSC relations,” he stressed.

After personally witnessing the action and monitoring the progress of Team Philippines in the recent Cambodia SEA Games, Mr. Bachmann said the PSC should have a say in even the selection process of the prospects for the Asiad.

“There should be a committee between the PSC and POC (Philippine Olympic Committee) regarding the accreditation of sports (athletes) going to the Asian Games,” Mr. Bachmann said his office is already “working on our own (selection) criteria for Asian Games aspirants” to be presented to the PSC board before eventually discussing it with the POC “and see a common ground on all sports going.”

Mr. Bachmann’s idea is similar to the old practice where PSC’s representatives sit on a joint task force with the POC to screen the delegates.

For the Asiad, the POC said gold medalists and silver winners, as well as world and Asian-rated athletes have the inside track in the determination of the contingent to Hangzhou.

Those who would not meet the criteria will be allowed to go but on condition they would fund their own trips.

Mr. Bachmann also batted for more PSC personnel in the Asiad. In the Cambodia campaign, he rued that the agency’s physical therapists (PTs) didn’t have participation and that only four of his staffers got slots in the delegation.

“I feel that PTs should be coming from the MSAS (Medical and Scientific Athletes Services). PTs actually worked with athletes every single day (in training) and I don’t understand why it’s a different PT out there,” he said.

“We met with CDM (chef-de-mission) Richard Gomez and that’s one of my concerns. My PSC staff, they allowed only four to go around and work. I need more than four,” he added. — Olmin Leyba