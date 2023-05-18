MERALCO yesterday acquired big man Norberto Torres from Rain or Shine (ROS) in Luigi Trillo’s first move since assuming head coaching chores.

Mr. Trillo, who got his appointment a week ago, let go of forward Mac Belo to get the rights to Mr. Torres, who is expected to beef up the Bolts’ frontline led by Raymond Almazan and Cliff Hodge.

Mr. Belo joins an ROS side on a rebuilding phase under coach Yeng Guiao, hoping to find his mark after riding the bench for most of his two-year stint with Meralco.

The one-on-one swap gained the approval of the PBA Commissioner’s Office yesterday.

The Meralco Bolts are continuing their search for a maiden title in the PBA with former assistant Mr. Trillo now at the helm, Nenad Vucinic as active consultant and former coach Norman Black as consultant.

Veteran Reynel Hugnatan is also coming in as part of the coaching staff after retiring at the end of Season 47.

Meralco has been to the PBA Governors’ Cup finals four times, losing to Ginebra each time. Last season, the Bolts reached the semifinals of the first and third conferences but missed the playoffs of the middle tournament. — Olmin Leyba