THE FILIPINAS are bringing back the core of their AFF Women’s Championship-winning team as they hunt for a historic gold medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) in Cambodia.

Goalkeepers Olivia McDaniel and Kiara Fontanilla, forwards Sarina Bolden, Quinley Quezada and Isabella Flanigan, defenders Hali Long and Eva Madarang and midfielders Sara Eggesvik and Carleigh Frilles lead the 20-member side assembled for this mission.

The squad, which made history last year by qualifying for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and ruling the Asean championship at home, left for Phnom Penh yesterday ahead of the women’s football opener on Wednesday.

The Alen Stajcic-coached Filipinas kick off their campaign in Group A against old foe Myanmar, the team they defeated for the bronze in the previous SEAG in Vietnam.

After Myanmar, the Pinay booters go up against Malaysia on May 6 and defending champion Vietnam three days later.

The Filipinas need to finish in the Top 2 of this group to advance to the semifinals.

“We’re hoping to improve on our bronze last time,” said Ms. Fontanilla. — Olmin Leyba