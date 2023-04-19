Games On Saturday

(Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City)

10 a.m. — AdU vs UP (men)

12 p.m. — NU vs UE (women)

2 p.m. — NU vs UE (women)

4 p.m. — NU vs UE (men)

FAR Eastern University (FEU) stayed afloat in the Final Four race with a huge 25-21, 25-11, 22-25, 25-21 win over also-ran Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament yesterday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Chenie Tagaod led the way with 15 points on 12 hits, two aces and a block as the Lady Tamaraws kept a slim chance to still make the semifinals at 6-6 entering their last two games.

Jovelyn Fernandez added 12 while Alyzza Devosora and Ann Asis chipped in nine points apiece for FEU that however would need a massive lift from other Final Four hopefuls to get in.

One among Adamson University (AdU), National University (NU) and University of Santo Tomas (UST) — which are in the thick of a top-two contest as well behind De La Salle University with at least eight wins — has to drop all their remaining matches just for the No. 5 Far Easter University to catch up and force a knockout match for the fourth and last ticket.

And FEU gets a crack for that bid with its remaining assignments slated against Santo Tomas and Adamson.

“Whatever the outcome, we’re looking at our remaining games. We really want to win it all. If we make it to the Final Four, that’s a blessing, but right now our focus is to maximize our time in UAAP and win,” said coach Tina Salak.

The Lady Tamaraws also drew solid contributions from Margarett Encarnacion (11 digs) and Christine Ubaldo (10 sets) as Devosora threw in 11 more receptions and nine digs.

Faith Nisperos was in her usual fiery form with 20 points and eight digs but the Blue Eagles still got swept by the Lady Tamaraws this season.

Lyann de Guzman (11) and AC Miner (10) also had strong efforts for Ateneo (4-8), which was eliminated as early as last week for only the first time in 14 years.

Meanwhile, in the men’s play, Jian Salarzon exploded for 29 points as Ateneo (6-6) dragged Far Eastern U (6-6) for a tie at No. 4 with only two games left. — John Bryan Ulanday