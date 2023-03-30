PRU Life UK is bringing back PRURide Philippines, the country’s biggest cycling festival, as part of its advocacy to help Filipinos live a healthier lifestyle through cycling.

This year’s PRURide Philippines, which will be held on May 21 in Clark and May 28 in Cebu. To launch this event, Pru Life UK is doing a ceremonial fun ride around Bonifacio Global City with its employees, agency force, and partners from the government and private sectors.

PRURide Philippines 2023 is bigger with the participation of its official advocates Gretchen Ho, Kim Atienza, and Zoren Legaspi; cycling content creators Ger Victor, Darlings Levi & Sara, Jeno Cuenco and Ian Austria; and Pru Life UK’s health champions Miguel Reyes, Montini De Guzman, and Aless Castañeda.

Fun activities await cyclists at PRURide PH 2023 in May

With a bigger and more exciting cycling festival this year, the ride will be held in two legs, one in Clark and one in Cebu, which are both open to families with child-friendly activities as part of the festivities.

Casual and seasoned cyclists from Luzon and Visayas can join the Gran Fondo, a safe and timed ride ranging from 30 to 60 and 100 kilometers. Gran Fondo 30 is ideal for beginners, while the 100 replicates the route taken by professional cyclists. Those looking for a moderate challenge can join the Gran Fondo 60, which follows a condensed format of the 100.

Professional and amateur cyclists can also be part of the free Virtual PRURide PH, a 175K virtual race happening on May 21 in Clark and May 28 in Cebu. The cyclist finishing with the best time will be declared this category’s winner.​