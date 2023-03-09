Games Today

(San Andres Complex)

8:30 a.m. — UPHSD vs San Beda (M/W)

2 p.m. — Letran vs CSB (W/M)

COLLEGE of St. Benilde (CSB) will try to close in on a sweep as it clashes with a Colegio San Juan de Letran side eyeing to keep its fairy tale run going today (March 10) in NCAA Season 98 Volleyball at the San Andres Complex.

The Lady Blazers are gunning for win No. 7 that would put them two victories closer to sweeping their way straight to the finals while the Lady Knights gun for solo second and improve their 4-1 record that should keep them in the race for a first Final Four appearance since making it that far eight years ago.

Game time is at 2 p.m.

Interestingly both CSB and Letran were coming off five-set triumphs with the former surviving Mapua University, 25-22, 25-16, 24-26, 22-25, 15-13, Tuesday and the latter clawing its way back from the dead to steal a 14-25, 16-25, 25-20, 25-17, 17-15 win over Jose Rizal University the next day.

The over-achieving Michael Inoferio-coached Letran squad is the league’s Cinderella team and it will have a chance to add to its long list of fancied victims the biggest fish of them all — the reigning titlist CSB.

University of Perpetual Help (4-1), for its part, shoots to keep its place in the top two as it tangles with San Beda University (1-4). — Joey Villar