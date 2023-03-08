OVER 6,000 participants from casual and serious runners to fitness enthusiasts joined Watsons Race for Wellness on Sunday, March 5.

With the Race for Wellness, participants chose between the 5K, 10K, and 21K categories, all of which have surprises along the routes. Runners were energized by drum beaters and cheerers as they go through Pinoy-themed and Wellness zone obstacles. Apart from these, foam and water fest stations were also set up. An awarding ceremony was held for all the category finishers who completed the race in the shortest time possible.

“The fun run is one of Watsons’ many ways to wellness, with the ultimate goal of encouraging everyone toward a healthy journey of always looking and feeling their best. Good health is a right and is needed to lead happy and productive lives. It, however, requires effort and making the right lifestyle choices,” its publicity stated

Philippine Foundation for Vaccination (PFV), Philippine Physical Therapy Association (PPTA), and Philippine Alliance of Patient Organizations (PAPO) were also present at the event to bring their support and amplify the call for health and wellness.

Cancer survivors from the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) have also participated and raced for their continued wellness.