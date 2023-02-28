Games Today

(Mall of Asia Arena)

10 a.m. — Adamson vs NU

12 p.m. — FEU vs UST

2 p.m. — Ateneo vs UE

4 p.m. — La Salle vs UP

REIGNING champion National University (NU) shoots for a solo lead against Adamson in the battle of opening-day leaders as the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament enters the second week at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Tip-off is at 10 a.m. for the opening fireworks of a loaded quadruple header that also features Far Eastern University (FEU)-University of Santo Tomas (UST) at 12 p.m., Ateneo de Manila University-University of the East (UE) at 2 p.m., and De La Salle University-University of the Philippines (UP) at 4 p.m.

Both teams came off with impressive opening campaigns with the Lady Bulldogs dismantling Blue Eagles, 25-15, 25-20, 25-16, and Adamson trouncing UE, 25-19, 25-9, 25-5.

With identical 1-0 cards, the Lady Bulldogs and Lady Falcons share early leadership with De La Salle and FEU.

NU still looms as the heavy favorite with eyes set on extending its 19-game winning streak since Season 82 highlighted by a 16-0 sweep of Season 84 for its UAAP women’s volleyball title in 65 years.

But the Lady Bulldogs are far from satisfied as they want no part of complacency to dodge an Adamson upset.

The Adamson Lady Falcons, for their part, are keen on giving the Lady Bulldogs a run for their own money with new mentor Jerry Yee at helm. — John Bryan Ulanday