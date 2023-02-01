FIDE Master Sander Severino outplayed Milan Orsag in 38 moves of a Queen’s Gambit Exchange Variation to power the Philippines to a 2.5-1.5 win over the Czech Republic and a six-country share of the lead after two rounds of the 1st FIDE Chess Olympiad for People with Disabilities in Belgrade, Serbia on Tuesday.

Mr. Severino, a former world champion for the physically disabled, used his inventiveness in outmaneuvering his bedazzled foe and gaining a positional edge for the match-clinching victory on top board.

Henry Lopez, Darry Bernardo and Cheyzer Mendoza all drew their games from boards two to four to seal the duel and a place on top alongside tournament giants India, Israel, Poland, Serbia 2 and FIDE, a team comprising of chessers from different countries.

The day before, the Filipinos, skippered by playing coach James Infiesto, shocked Uzbekistan, 3.5-.5, on wins by Messrs. Severino, Lopez and Bernardo on boards one to three and split by Mr. Mendoza on board four.

It was a massive win for the country against a nation that shocked the world by topping the World Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India last year.

The Filipinos tackle the Serbian’s second team of Mile Bjelanovic, Stefan Mitrovic, Luka Bulatovic and Vladan Petrovic in the third round at press time of this six-round tournament that chose the top 26 teams in the globe via their average rating. — Joey Villar