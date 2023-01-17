JORDAN Clarkson hit a game-winning free throw with four seconds remaining and scored 21 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 126-125 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Rookies Walker Kessler and Ochai Agbaji each played pivotal roles in helping the Jazz win their third game in four outings, and seven Utah players reached double figures in scoring to make up for the absence of leading scorer Lauri Markkanen. Mr. Kessler finished with 20 points and a career-high 21 rebounds with four assists. — Reuters