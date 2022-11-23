THE Philippine Olympic Committee and the Asia Swimming Federation will bring the 11th Asian Age Group Swimming Championships to the New Clark City Aquatics Center in Capas, Tarlac in November next year.

POC President Abraham Tolentino and AASF secretary-general Taha Sulaiman Al Kishry forged the agreement yesterday right at the world-class facility where the pool events of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games were staged.

Also gracing the official signing were Bases Conversion and Development Authority president and CEO Atty. Agnes Devanadera and senior vice president for corporate group Arrey Perez.

“I would like to thank the AASF for giving us the opportunity to host a big event like this,” said the Tagaytay City mayor. “It’s really hard to bid to host an international event like swimming.”

Around 1,400 tankers from 42 Asian countries are expected to troop to Capas where the country boast of a FINA-standard swimming and diving pools.

“With this kind of venue [NCC], we are lucky to be chosen,” said Mr. Tolentino. “We, the POC, BCDA and PSI [Philippine Swimming, Inc.] will work together to achieve a successful hosting.”

Al Kishry, for his part, was awed with the facility.

“The facilities here are excellent from the warm up to the competition pool,” said Al Kishry. “There’s nothing you can ask for about the venue.”

Al Kishry said he expects top officials from FINA, swimming’s world governing body, to attend the championships.”

Competitions will be in swimming, diving, artistic [synchronized] and water polo, including a category for boys and girls as young as 11. — Joey Villar