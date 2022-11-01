Games Today

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

12 p.m. — San Beda vs AU

3 p.m. — Mapua vs JRU

SAN BEDA hopes to solidify its place in the magic four as it tackles an unpredictable Arellano University (AU) today in NCAA Season 98 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Drawing a career effort from Tony Ynot, the Lions devoured the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals, 72-64, last week, keeping them entrenched at No. 3 with a 7-4 record.

It trails top teams College of St. Benilde (9-2) and Letran (10-3).

Mr. Ynot will try to replicate his unforgettable performance last time after unleashing 25 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals — his best effort in San Beda uniform.

The Chiefs have likewise come from a win, a 77-63 result over Lyceum of the Philippines (8-5) last Thursday, breathing life into their Final Four bid with a 5-6 mark.

Like Mr. Ynot, AU’s Cade Flores will be seeking a fitting follow up to his 25-point, 13-rebound effort last game.

“It feels good but we want to get this run going,” the Fil-Aussie banger said. Game time is at 12 p.m.

Also trying to remain in the Final Four hunt are Jose Rizal U (JRU) (5-4) and Mapua (4-9), which clash at 3 p.m. — Joey Villar