GRANDMASTER candidates Daniel Quizon and Michael Concio, Jr. carried Dasmariñas City on their shoulders as they topped the recently concluded 1st Masskara Festival National Team Inter-Province, Cities and Municipilaties Championships in Bacolod City.

Messrs. Quizon and Concio bested Ellan Asuela and fellow International Master Joel Pimentel on the top two boards, respectively, to cap Dasmariñas’ 2-0 romp of General Santos in the title match.

For their efforts, Dasmariñas, which also has FIDE Master Roel Abelgas, Mark Jay Bacojo and Gian Karlo Arca as team members, took home the top purse worth a cool P150,000.

General Santos City consoled itself with a P100,000 prize while Muntinlupa City’s FM Nelson Mariano III, FM Arden Reyes, Leonard Reyes and Chester Neil Reyes bested a Grandmaster Darwin Laylo and David Elorta-led Bacolod B to claim third place and P50,000.

The recent event was part of Messrs. Quizon’s and Concio’s preparation for two big events — the National Juniors set Oct. 24 to 27 in Malolos, Bulacan and the Asian Juniors Championships slated Nov. 16 to 27 in Tagaytay City where they hope to claim the second of the three norms required to become a Grandmaster.

“We’re training hard to become a GM,” said the 18-year-old Mr. Quizon. — J. Villar