SAN Beda threw the defensive gauntlet on San Sebastian in overtime as it eked out an 82-79 victory yesterday to keep its hold of third spot in NCAA Season 98 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

The Lions held the Stags to just three points in OT while Pete Alfaro, JB Bahio and James Kwekuteye combined for that crucial seven points in that period to snatch their ninth win against four defeats.

Three-peak-seeking Letran leads the way with an 11-3 mark while College of St. Benilde is at No. 2 with a 10-4 card.

But San Beda nearly blew it.

Up most of the way including a 68-57 lead with over six minutes to go, San Beda’s offense went sour and its defense got loose that allowed SSC to launch a mighty offensive that saw the latter knot the count at 76 on a gritty lay up by Rafael Are in transition with 3.8 seconds to go. Mr. Are even had a chance to steal the win but his jumper late in regulation clanked the ring, forcing OT.

San Beda then took control in OT when it seized an 81-76 lead on a booming trey by Mr. Alfaro and a sweet jumper by Mr. Bahio with two minutes to go.

Jessie Sumoda cut it to two on a triple of his own, but the Stags never scored from there as Mr. Kwekuteye iced it with a foul shot.

The Stags dropped to 5-7. — Joey Villar

The Scores:

San Beda 82 — Cuntapay 16, Kwekuteye 14, Ynot 13, Bahio 11, Alfaro 5, Andrada 5, Cortez 5, Cometa 4, Sanchez 3, Jopia 2, Visser 2, Payosing 2, Tagala 0

San Sebastian 79 — Yambing 17, Calahat 14, Sumoda 10, Villapando 8, Desoyo 8, Suico 6, Altamirano 5, Are 4, Una 3, Escobido 2, Shanoda 2, Cosari 0, Aguilar 0

Quarterscores: 21-11; 43-32; 63-52; 76-76 (OT); 82-79